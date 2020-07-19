Georgia Rojas Hernandez born on September 9, 1931 in Victoria, Texas, went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2020 at the age of 88. She is preceded in death by her husband Nazario Hernandez; son, Joseph L. Hernandez; parents, Miguel and Emilia Rojas; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

She is survived by her daughters, Anna Adcock and husband Willie, Frances Hernandez, Mary H. Hayes and spouse Shelly, Leticia Sharp and husband Jason, and Georgia H. Zerda and spouse Debra; sons, David Hernandez and wife Lynn, Charles Hernandez and wife Jacqueline, and Patrick Hernandez; 4 brothers; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Private Rosary to be held at 7:00 PM in the Hillcrest Chapel, however you may join the family for the livestreaming at 7:00 P.M. Please click on the following link. https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=hillcrest+funeral+home may also visit our website to sign the virtual guest book at www.hillcrestfuneral.net.

Family and friends will meet for a mass at 10:15 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.