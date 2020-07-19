1/1
GEORGIA ROJAS HERNANDEZ
1931 - 2020
Georgia Rojas Hernandez born on September 9, 1931 in Victoria, Texas, went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2020 at the age of 88. She is preceded in death by her husband Nazario Hernandez; son, Joseph L. Hernandez; parents, Miguel and Emilia Rojas; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

She is survived by her daughters, Anna Adcock and husband Willie, Frances Hernandez, Mary H. Hayes and spouse Shelly, Leticia Sharp and husband Jason, and Georgia H. Zerda and spouse Debra; sons, David Hernandez and wife Lynn, Charles Hernandez and wife Jacqueline, and Patrick Hernandez; 4 brothers; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Private Rosary to be held at 7:00 PM in the Hillcrest Chapel, however you may join the family for the livestreaming at 7:00 P.M. Please click on the following link. https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=hillcrest+funeral+home may also visit our website to sign the virtual guest book at www.hillcrestfuneral.net.

Family and friends will meet for a mass at 10:15 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
JUL
20
Rosary
07:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
JUL
21
Funeral Mass
10:15 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home - San Antonio
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 431-9820
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
July 18, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
July 17, 2020
Tia I will miss you very much!!
R.I.P. AMEN
Mary Ernestine "Tina" Villarreal
Family
July 17, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
July 16, 2020
With deepest sympathy for the loss of your mother, whom we had the joy of meeting. May all of you find comfort in each others love and support - her lasting legacy.
Bill and Oxana Matthey
Friend
July 16, 2020
Condolences to the Hernandez family for your loss of your mother. May your sweet memories of her bring you peace and understanding in the coming days.
Bobby and Phyllis Watson
Friend
July 16, 2020
Tia Georgia was like a mom to me. She shared her love with me at time that I needed it by making me a part of her family. That was 9 + 1. She was always happy to see me and mine as the years went by and I always made a point to come visit Tia when I was in town. She and her family were a beacon of success and it rubbed off on me. I know that she will be looking down from Heaven with Tio and Joey making sure that the rest of us will be blessed in our future endeavors. I love her and will miss her greatly.
Victor Barrera
Family
July 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jeanette Hill
Friend
July 16, 2020
Peace and Love to each one of you during this sorrowful time. Rest In Peace Tia Goya.
Yvonne Smith
Family
July 16, 2020
She was a special lady.
Jan Barrera
Friend
