Sunset Memorial Park
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Georgie Hunter Dinn Obituary

With sad hearts we honor the life of Georgie Hunter Dinn. Georgie was born on October 23, 1931 and died on October 16, 2019 at the age of 87.

She was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and graduated from Alamo Heights High School in 1949. She was married to Forrest Albert Dinn, Jr. for thirty years until his death in 1985.

She is survived by her sons, Forrest Albert Dinn III, Michael Hunter Dinn and wife Kim, and daughter, Susan Lee Dinn; granddaughter, Katherine Dinn Johnson and husband William; niece, Julie Goodall and husband Jed and their children, Forrest Hunter Goodall and Lauren Goodall Clyce and husband Andy and son Charles.

Georgie was a loving mother, aunt and grandmother. She was beautiful inside and out, she will be dearly missed.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2019
