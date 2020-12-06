Gerald passed peacefully into Heavenly Glory at the age of 96 years. Gerald will be eternally in the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ, wife Betty Jean, family and friends that preceded him.

Gerald was born in Lone Oak, Hunt Co., TX and was the youngest of nine siblings. The family moved to San Antonio in 1936. Gerald was inducted into Army Air Force in 1943 and was stationed in England with Sq. M. 301st AAF as an aircraft mechanic. Gerald returned home August 1945, after a year and half overseas and worked at Kelly Field until his retirement in 1979.

Gerald is survived by his son, Gerald Lee (Michele), along with his granddaughters, Brooke (Brent) Taylor, Britni (David) Valeriano and great-grandchildren, Grant, Gracelyn, Ian and Emma.

Also survived by daughter, Diane Pope, grandson, AJ (Lynn) Funderburg and granddaughter, Dawn Funderburg.

Gerald will be forever loved and missed by all who knew our Dad and Paw Paw.

There will be a private family gathering at the gravesite.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to your favorite charity.