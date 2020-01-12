San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring North Chapel
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porter Loring North Chapel
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church
1602 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX
Interment
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach
San Antonio, TX
Gerald Bernard Mutchler Sr.


1932 - 2020
Gerald Bernard Mutchler Sr. Obituary

Gerald Bernard Mutchler Sr., age 87, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born June 23, 1932 to Amelia Korzekwa and Bernard Joseph Mutchler in Karnes City, Texas. Gerald lived a life of service. He served his fellow man as a member of the Order of the Sons of Hermann for 70 years, he served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War, he served his wife and family faithfully for 62 years and he steadfastly served his GOD throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Thomas Mutchler; and sister Bernice Beissner. Gerald is survived by his wife of 62 years Patricia R. Mutchler; sons Gerald Mutchler Jr. and wife Laura, Paul Mutchler and wife Corinna, Anthony Mutchler and wife Linda; daughters Mary C. Swift, Mary B. Skidmore, and Mary K. Belcher and husband James; 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

ROSARY WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15, 2020 7:00 P.M. PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH

MASS THURSDAY,

JANUARY 16, 2020 11:00 A.M. ST. MARK THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH

Interment will follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Mark Evangelist Catholic Church organ fund. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020
