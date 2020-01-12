|
|
Gerald Bernard Mutchler Sr., age 87, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born June 23, 1932 to Amelia Korzekwa and Bernard Joseph Mutchler in Karnes City, Texas. Gerald lived a life of service. He served his fellow man as a member of the Order of the Sons of Hermann for 70 years, he served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War, he served his wife and family faithfully for 62 years and he steadfastly served his GOD throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Thomas Mutchler; and sister Bernice Beissner. Gerald is survived by his wife of 62 years Patricia R. Mutchler; sons Gerald Mutchler Jr. and wife Laura, Paul Mutchler and wife Corinna, Anthony Mutchler and wife Linda; daughters Mary C. Swift, Mary B. Skidmore, and Mary K. Belcher and husband James; 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.ROSARY WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15, 2020 7:00 P.M. PORTER LORINGMORTUARY NORTHMASS THURSDAY, JANUARY 16, 2020 11:00 A.M. ST. MARK THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCHInterment will follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Mark Evangelist Catholic Church organ fund. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020