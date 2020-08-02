1/1
GERALD BOYD MCKINNEY
On Friday, July 3, 2020, Gerald Boyd McKinney, passed away at the age of 87.

Gerald (Jerry) was born on June 27, 1933 in Schofield Barracks, HI to Boyd and Anna McKinney. Jerry graduated from Texas A&M in 1956 and went on to serve his country for 37 years in the Army in Active Duty and as a Reservist, retiring in 1993 as Lieutenant Colonel. Jerry married his wife of 61 years, Mary Katherine Craig, on November 27, 1958 and together they raised their three children, Laurie, Michael and Ryan. Jerry was a devoted father and grandfather and a lifelong supporter of Texas A&M University. He enjoyed the simple things in life; time at the lake with his family, teaching his children and grandchildren life skills, taking his morning walks and being the number one fan for each of his children and grandchildren.

Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Anna McKinney. He is survived by his wife, Mary Katherine; brothers Fred McKinney (Lynn) and John McKinney (Alice); his children Laurie McKinney, Michael McKinney (Shirl) and Ryan McKinney (Liz); grandchildren Jessica, K'Lee (Michael), Kendall, Joshua, Emily, Raynna, Ethan, Will, Amy and Ben; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

A private Military Honors Service will take place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Friday, August 7th. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Wounded Warrior Foundation or the Texas Aggie Corp of Cadets in Gerald Boyd McKinney's memory.



Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
