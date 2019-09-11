|
September 8, 1933 - September 7, 2019
Gerald (Jerry) D. Zimmerman, formerly of Falfurrias, TX, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at the age of 85 surrounded by family. Jerry was born in Rio Grande, TX on September 8th, 1933 and grew up in and around South Texas. He worked for various oilfield companies throughout his life before retiring from Celanese in 1997. Jerry had a great love for the outdoors and animals, specifically his labrador dogs Josh, Renee, Don and Martie.
He is survived by his children Christine (Amado), Laura (Roland), and Steve (Rhonda) and their families and children.
He is preceded in death by his father, Deward Zimmerman; his mother, Theresa Walters; his sister Ann Russell; and his wife, Shirley Zimmerman.
Per Jerry's wishes there will be no funeral services but his family will have a private ceremony for him at the family ranch. He is happy and with the Lord and asks for those that knew him to remember his spirit and faith.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 11, 2019