Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Zimmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald D. (Jerry) Zimmerman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald D. (Jerry) Zimmerman Obituary
September 8, 1933 - September 7, 2019
Gerald (Jerry) D. Zimmerman, formerly of Falfurrias, TX, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at the age of 85 surrounded by family. Jerry was born in Rio Grande, TX on September 8th, 1933 and grew up in and around South Texas. He worked for various oilfield companies throughout his life before retiring from Celanese in 1997. Jerry had a great love for the outdoors and animals, specifically his labrador dogs Josh, Renee, Don and Martie.

He is survived by his children Christine (Amado), Laura (Roland), and Steve (Rhonda) and their families and children.

He is preceded in death by his father, Deward Zimmerman; his mother, Theresa Walters; his sister Ann Russell; and his wife, Shirley Zimmerman.

Per Jerry's wishes there will be no funeral services but his family will have a private ceremony for him at the family ranch. He is happy and with the Lord and asks for those that knew him to remember his spirit and faith.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.