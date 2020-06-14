As a tree falls in the forest, Jerry Clements died 5/16/20 in San Antonio. He was born in Portland, ME in 1943 and graduated from Waterville High School class of '61. He attended the Cambridge School of Business & Broadcasting in Boston and later embarked upon a radio career spanning 30 years from 1962 at WTVL Waterville, ME to 1992 at WHOM Mount Washington.

While living in Boston, Jerry enrolled at Harvard University carrying 12 hours, 4 hours short of the draft board's student deferment threshold, and enlistment with the U.S. Army quickly ensued. He was stationed at Fort Sam Houston, where he spent the Vietnam war producing medical video training tapes.

While in the military, Jerry married Patricia Hearn of Marlborough, MA. Following his enlistment and 3 years of civil service, his broadcasting career continued at KSAT-TV, KITE-FM, and KONO. Civic service included 5 years as president of the Alamo Heights Little League, and membership with Windham Rotary Club.

Jerry was laid to rest with his wife of 54 years on June 12 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. He is survived by son Jeffrey Clements, daughter Nancy Clements, her husband Brahim Noussairi, and grandchildren Ryan and Leila Noussairi.

He insists that if a private service must be held that it be at Chuck-e-Cheese's party room officiated by a clown who makes balloon animals. He requests his gentleman friends in his remembrance that they adopt the oldest dog at the pound, choose the shabbiest tree on the lot, and wink at some homely girl.