GERALD DEXTER CLEMENTS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GERALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

As a tree falls in the forest, Jerry Clements died 5/16/20 in San Antonio. He was born in Portland, ME in 1943 and graduated from Waterville High School class of '61. He attended the Cambridge School of Business & Broadcasting in Boston and later embarked upon a radio career spanning 30 years from 1962 at WTVL Waterville, ME to 1992 at WHOM Mount Washington.

While living in Boston, Jerry enrolled at Harvard University carrying 12 hours, 4 hours short of the draft board's student deferment threshold, and enlistment with the U.S. Army quickly ensued. He was stationed at Fort Sam Houston, where he spent the Vietnam war producing medical video training tapes.

While in the military, Jerry married Patricia Hearn of Marlborough, MA. Following his enlistment and 3 years of civil service, his broadcasting career continued at KSAT-TV, KITE-FM, and KONO. Civic service included 5 years as president of the Alamo Heights Little League, and membership with Windham Rotary Club.

Jerry was laid to rest with his wife of 54 years on June 12 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. He is survived by son Jeffrey Clements, daughter Nancy Clements, her husband Brahim Noussairi, and grandchildren Ryan and Leila Noussairi.

He insists that if a private service must be held that it be at Chuck-e-Cheese's party room officiated by a clown who makes balloon animals. He requests his gentleman friends in his remembrance that they adopt the oldest dog at the pound, choose the shabbiest tree on the lot, and wink at some homely girl.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved