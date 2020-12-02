Gerald Dubinski was born in San Antonio December 25, 1928 to Leo and Adrien Zadek Dubinski and passed away after a brief illness on November 26, 2020. He was predeceased by his daughter, Terry, and granddaughter, Alice Dubinski. He is survived by Marilyn, his wife of 69 plus years, a marriage made in heaven; sons Steven Dubinski and wife, Cyndee, Gerald Dubinski Jr.; grandchildren Alisa, Andrew, Marilyn Dubinski, Nancy and Matt Weber; great-grandsons, Luke and Teddy Weber; sister, Hattie Lee Gleichenhaus and nephews Barry and Stuart Gleichenhaus. Gerald left the world a better place. Amongst his many accomplishments, he was president of the San Antonio Manufacturers Association at age 31, past president of Temple Beth El, Downtown Rotary Club, Alamo Motor Club (AAA), and the YMCA. He served as president of the San Antonio Chapter of Prevent Blindness, Texas Prevent Blindness and was then appointed National president of Prevent Blindness, the first non-medical and non-residential person to hold this position in New York City. He was a founding board member of the Cancer Therapy and Research Center (CTRC) and then served as the first volunteer president for 5 years. Gerald was president of Standard Industries, a family business, manufacturing automotive batteries. He was president of the two industry trade organizations, Independent Battery Manufacturers and Battery Council International. Upon retirement from Standard Industries, Gerald worked as the executive Vice-President of the CTRC, running the business side. During this time, he supervised the construction of the Urschel building providing additional care for cancer patients. He was a recipient of the award given by the National Conference of Christian and Jews. He was Mayor of Olmos Park for 22 years and was responsible for the building of the current city hall and fire station. He was awarded a Mayor Emeritus Award by the City Council. Gerald's priority was his family, as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved and cherished time spent with family. Upon his business retirement he went to work for son, Steven and grandson, Andrew. Up until his untimely death at age 91, he went to work every day. He loved to travel, particularly cruises, and he and Marilyn enjoyed many world travels. He was a skilled and renowned woodworker, the hobby he loved, and left many treasures. Following Bernard Harris' design (an architect friend), Gerald constructed the elegant display case in the Temple Beth El foyer, and a portable ark to house the Torah Scrolls. His home is filled with his beautiful, handcrafted furniture, and all five grandchildren were gifted their own custom GZD grandfather clock, just to name a few of his creations.

He will be missed by so many. There will be a private burial service. A virtual memorial service will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 12:30 pm. To view virtual memorial, you may go to https://www.beth-elsa.org/live-streaming/.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

