|
Gerald Henry Nickel, of Castroville, passed away on January 9, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born December 21, 1927 in San Antonio, TX to Charles and Ella Steubing Nickel.
Gerald was a graduate of Jefferson High School. After high school, he went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, but was then drafted into the United States Army. After serving, he returned to work at Southwestern Bell and retired in 1985 after thirty-seven years of service. Gerald was a member of Hermann Sons Helotes Lodge 76 and Quihi Gun Club. He was also a proud member of World Headquarters in Castroville, Texas.
On November 8, 1952, Gerald married Helen Marie Schuchart at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes. They were blessed with sixty-seven years of marriage, three children, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Marie Schuchart Nickel of Castroville; children, Michael Wayne (Janice) Nickel, Scott Randal (Peggy) Nickel and Jerrilyn Marie Clark; grandchildren, Toby (Wendy) Barton, Jenson (Lisa) Nickel, Kaylin (Kris) Ledford, Trevor (Morgen) Nickel and Weston (Megan) Nickel; great-grandchildren, Brandon and Brileigh Barton, Landri and Newt Nickel, Madison and Hailey Ledford and Hunter, Hadley and Henley Nickel; sister, Florine Nickel; brother, Glen (Peggy) Nickel.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leroy Nickel and sisters, Cedalia Wehmeyer and Myrtle Nickel.
Visitation will be Monday, January 13th from 3 pm to 8 pm at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, January 14th at 10 am at Zion Lutheran Church - Helotes, 9944 Leslie Road, San Antonio, TX 78254. Interment with military honors will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery - Helotes.
Memorials may be made in Gerald's memory to the Zion Lutheran Cemetery Fund in Helotes or Kindred Hospice, 404 Broadway St. Suite 600, San Antonio, TX 78209.
Special thanks to Benny with Kindred Hospice.
Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com