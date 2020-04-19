|
|
Gerald Rocha, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Jerry was born to Louis CMSGT. USAF (Ret.) and Marjorie Rocha in Roswell, New Mexico. Jerry is preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie. He is survived by his father, Louis; children, Stephanie Simpson (Scott), Justin Rocha and Kaylee Hitter (Ryan); grandchildren, Emerson and Olivia Simpson, and Baby Hitter on the way; brothers, Kenneth Rocha (Marge) and Patrick Rocha (Kathy) as well as niece and nephews Laura, Steven, Jason, Travis and Austin. Jerry enjoyed going dancing, country music, rodeos, playing golf and being around those he loved.
Service arrangements to be made at a later date.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Apr. 19, 2020