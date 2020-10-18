1/
GERALD PAT BARTLETT
1949 - 2020
Gerald passed away unexpectedly at his home in New Braunfels, Texas.

He was born in San Antonio, Texas on March 7, 1949, the youngest of six siblings born to Herman and Ebro Bartlett.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Herman, Damon, Kenny, Gayle Zettner and Patsy Gordon and one niece.

He is survived by sisters-in-law Jolene Bartlett and Ella Mae Bartlett, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

We hope to hold a celebration of his life on his birthday, March 7, 2021.

For further information please visit: www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com/obituary/gerald-bartlett



Published in Express-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAR
7
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home - New Braunfels
189 N Seguin Avenue
New Braunfels, TX 78130
(830) 625-3434
October 16, 2020
Gerald, you were such a wonderful friend and mentor...a father figure in my life. I always looked forward to hearing the stories of your many adventures and cutting up with you at our many happy hours and dinners over the years. I’ll always cherish the adventures we had together as well. There is no doubt that I will miss you every day, but I also know you’re with us and watching over all of the ones you loved so much. Enjoy the green fields full of wildflowers that I know you’re enjoying in heaven. Fly high my sweet friend, until we meet again. All my love, Blair.
Blair Cash
Friend
October 15, 2020
2020 Graduation Party!!! RIP GB
In loving memory of a wonderful friend. We will love you and miss you forever. You are more like family than anything. There wasn’t a family function, events, party and or lunch that you ever missed. I can honestly say you’re the type of person that you would give your shirt off your back for anyone. My family will never forget everything you did for us. You are an amazing person.. REST IN PEACE GB...
Teresa & Jimmy Kelley
Friend
October 15, 2020
Rip uncle gereld
Eddie Gordon
Family
