Gerald passed away unexpectedly at his home in New Braunfels, Texas.

He was born in San Antonio, Texas on March 7, 1949, the youngest of six siblings born to Herman and Ebro Bartlett.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Herman, Damon, Kenny, Gayle Zettner and Patsy Gordon and one niece.

He is survived by sisters-in-law Jolene Bartlett and Ella Mae Bartlett, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

We hope to hold a celebration of his life on his birthday, March 7, 2021.

For further information please visit: www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com/obituary/gerald-bartlett