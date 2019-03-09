May 6, 1931 - February 27, 2019

Gerald Richard Beauchemin, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Lytle, Texas. The son of the late, Eugene David and Yvonne Marie (Hatin) Beauchemin, Gerry was born in Burlington, Vermont on May 6, 1931. He graduated from South Burlington High School in 1950 and enlisted in the Marine Reserves before joining the U.S. Air Force, serving in England, the Philippines, Libya, Thailand, and Alaska during the Vietnam War. He retired in 1971 after serving for 22 years.



He was stationed at Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio where he met his wife Marvalee Ann Hacker. They were married in San Antonio on March 14, 1963.



Gerry earned a degree from Southwest Texas State in Occupational Education and worked as a safety officer for Southern Pacific Railroad and for the civil service.



Gerald was an avid pilot, maintaining for many years, an airplane hangar in the hills of Bandera County.



His spirit and humor will be forever remembered by Marvalee, his wife of 56 years, his daughter, Lori, son-in-law, David, and granddaughters, Danielle, Jenine and Kristin. As well as his brother David (Trudi) Beauchemin and sister Phyllis (Paul) Halnon, numerous nieces and nephews, and his much -loved extended family in San Antonio.



Services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 9:30 AM in the chapel at Porter Loring on McCullough with interment to follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, his family asks for donations to the be made in Gerald's memory to the .



