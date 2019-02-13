|
July 18, 1957 - February 5, 2019
Gerald Wayne Gomez "Jerry" passed as he lived valiantly and beloved.
Born and raised in San Antonio, he graduated in 1977 from Alamo Heights High School. He was retired from San Antonio Water System and continued to work for the City of San Antonio as an Inspector until he passed.
Jerry loved to ride his Harley Davidson Sportster whenever he could.
He had an incredible passion in life for listening and helping others. Jerry is dearly loved by his family and his loving spirit will be deeply missed. He will be forever in our hearts and prayers.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Alfredo and Maria Gomez.
He is survived by his children, Joseph Gomez, Krystle Gomez, Kimberly Gomez, Alfredo Gomez; sister, Janelle Munoz, his niece, nephews and grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 5 - 8pm, February 17, 2019 at Meadowlawn Funeral Home (5611 E. Houston, St. San Antonio) with a rosary to be recited at 7pm. A funeral Mass will be 10:30am, February 18th at St. Anthony De Padua Catholic Church (102 Lorenz). Interment to follow at Meadowlawn Memorial Park.
To leave a note for the family visit meadowlawn.net and select Obituaries.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 13, 2019