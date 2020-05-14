On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Gerald Wayne Hahn passed from this life at the home of his son in Bulverde at the age of 70 years, 2 months and eight days after a long battle with cancer. Gerald is preceded in death by his father, Franklin in 1977, and mother Opal Hahn of La Vernia in 2019. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Franklin Hahn and wife Misty of Bulverde and three grandchildren Tanner, Cassie, and Karalynn. Also surviving is two sisters, Sandra Kay Benitez and husband Anthony of San Marcos, and Donna Rae Parker and husband Hal of Kirby. Surviving nieces and nephews include: Melissa Cody and partner Andy Church of New Braunfels, Cindy Kinnear and husband Edd of Honolulu, Michael Benitez and wife Racheal of San Marcos, and Chase and Clayton Parker both from San Antonio. Add to that his great nieces and nephews Blair and Jacob Cody; Wesley Church; Susannah, Halle and Abby Kinnear; Sam and Dallas Benitez; and Logan and Clay Nelson.Gerald was born in San Antonio and graduated from Sam Houston high school in 1968, and served in the Air National guard during the Vietnam conflict; after which he worked for the Missouri Pacific railroad until landing a position as painting supervisor for HEB in their store maintenance department from which he retired in 2005.Gerald was an avid sportsman and loved to hunt and fish. He owned a home in Rockport in a private community of family and friends as neighbors, a home he loved and cherished for many years. He fished the coastal bend bays at every opportunity and was always in the company of family and lifelong friends both there and in the San Antonio area. His pastimes were cards, dominoes, and visiting friends on his golf cart. His wit was a razor blade and his smile unforgettable, as well as his passion for his family that extended to everyone he knew. His sister summed it up best: My brother lost his fight with cancer early this morning. He was my mother's favorite child but we didn't care. He was our favorite too. He wasn't the kind of person who made you feel jealous or bad about yourself. He never judged others and he lived his life by his own rules. He teased us all of the time but we knew it was because he loved us. He had a quick wit that could always make you laugh. He was generous to a fault and always shared whatever he had with all of us. But mostly, he was fun to be around. He could tell stories like no one else, and he had LOTS of them. I will miss his kind heart and the sound of his laugh. A visitation will take place Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 10:00 am prior to the service at Finch Funeral Chapel, La Vernia.FUNERAL SERVICESaturday, May 16, 202011:00amFinch Funeral Chapel, LaVerniaAnthony Benitez will officiate at the service. Interment at Dugger Cemetery 2:00 pm. You are welcome to sign the online guest book at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.
Published in Express-News on May 14, 2020.