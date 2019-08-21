Home

Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
811 South W.W. White Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 227-7281
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:30 PM
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
811 South W.W. White Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
1000 Eliot St.
Detroit, MI
1930 - 2019
Geraldine Gervin Obituary
August 9, 1930 - August 7, 2019
Geraldine Newell-Gervin was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 9, 1930. She went to be with the Lord on August 7th, 2019 at 10:50 p.m. at her home in San Antonio, Texas with family and friends by her bedside.
A funeral service will be held on August 21, 2019 at Lewis Funeral Home, located at 811 S. WW White Road, San Antonio, Texas 78220 starting at 6:30 p.m.

Ms. Gervin will then be flown to Detroit, Michigan for funeral services to be held on August 29, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, located at 1000 Eliot St., Detroit, Michigan at 11:00 a.m.

She will be buried at Trinity Gardens on Mt. Eliot next to her father and mother. Detroit arrangements are handled at Swanson Funeral Home, located at 806 E. Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48207.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 21, 2019
