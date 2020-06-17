Geraldine Louise (Whyte) Thompson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Geraldine Louise (Whyte) Thompson of New Braunfels, TX passed away in San Antonio, TX on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born October 5, 1931. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John W. Thompson, her father George K. Whyte, her mother Esther (Semlinger) Copenhaver, her stepfather Horace M. Copenhaver, and her half-brother, Milton G. Copenhaver.

She is survived by her son Terry W. Thompson and his wife, Andi, her daughter Sandra "Sandy" Faught and her husband Ron; grandchildren Chad Epp, Amy Mucha, Donna Kurtz, Amanda Thompson; great grandchildren Kalyn Kurtz, Kolby Kurtz and Addison Mucha. A small private viewing and graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park in San Antonio.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved