Geraldine Louise (Whyte) Thompson of New Braunfels, TX passed away in San Antonio, TX on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born October 5, 1931. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John W. Thompson, her father George K. Whyte, her mother Esther (Semlinger) Copenhaver, her stepfather Horace M. Copenhaver, and her half-brother, Milton G. Copenhaver.

She is survived by her son Terry W. Thompson and his wife, Andi, her daughter Sandra "Sandy" Faught and her husband Ron; grandchildren Chad Epp, Amy Mucha, Donna Kurtz, Amanda Thompson; great grandchildren Kalyn Kurtz, Kolby Kurtz and Addison Mucha. A small private viewing and graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park in San Antonio.