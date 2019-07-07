|
June 17, 2019
Gerard V. Gutierrez age 95 of Kingsville, TX passed away on June 17, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Born on May 24, 1924, in San Antonio, Texas, he is the son of the late Francisco and Maria Gutierrez and brother to the late Henry Gutierrez.
Gerard graduated from Fox Tech High School. He attended San Antonio College and St. Mary's University in San Antonio, Texas.
Gerard was a veteran of the United States Navy and courageously served his country from February 27, 1943, through May 22, 1946. He had a career as a police officer, sergeant, and detective in the San Antonio Police Department form March 5, 1949, to August 1, 1972. His work was awarded the Advanced Certificate by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Education. Gerard continued his law enforcement career in 1972 as Kingsville Police Chief. Gerard was president of the Texas Police Chiefs Association from 1982-1983.
He brought 20 plus years of experience from SAPD to the Kingsville Police Department and championed the use of technology to make KPD one of the best departments for its size in the state. His legacy of innovation and technology for the department continues today.
He enjoyed gardening and took pride in the beautiful yellow Esperanzas that surrounded his yard. He loved boats, fishing, woodwork, photography, and enjoyed being outdoors in the evenings. Gerard was awarded a General Class Amateur Radio License by the FCC. He enjoyed the simple things in life like family dinners and family discussions while sitting around the big round table that was always covered with a white lace tablecloth.
Gerard enjoyed spending time with his family and was blessed to recently enjoy many special family events. He celebrated his 69th wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife, Dolores, on June 15, 2019. This year he was proud to attend the graduations of his grand- daughter, Natalie Perez, on May 17, and great- grandson, Miguel Garza, on May 25. He also celebrated his great- granddaughter, Emily Garza's Quinceanera. His recent birthday on Friday, May 24, 2019, was celebrated with a trip to Houston and a festive party with live mariachis. Three of these family events had live mariachi music that he enjoyed so much. God blessed Gerard with many happy and exciting events right before He called him home to rest in heaven.
Gerard is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dolores; daughter, Kathy Rincon and husband, Perrin; daughter, Susan Gutierrez; son, Jerry Gutierrez; grandson, Michael Rincon; granddaughter, Kristen Rincon; grand- daughter, Jennifer Garza and husband Edward; grandson, Eric Calderon and wife, Candice; granddaughter, Natalie Perez; and great grandchildren, Miguel Garza, Emily Garza, Eric Calderon, Jr., and Anthony Gerard Calderon. Gerard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was affectionately named "Popo" by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, July 9, at 8:00 AM at the Angelus Chapel with the funeral service to begin at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at 1:15 PM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors. San Antonio Police Department and Kingsville Police Department will provide police honor guards.
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019