1/1
Gerardo O. Juarez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerardo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rev. Gerardo O. Juarez went to be with the Lord, July 3, 2020 at the age of 89. Gerardo was born in Garfield, TX to Esteban and Rita (Ortiz) Juarez. He graduated from Latin American Bible Institute, Ysleta, TX in 1953. Upon graduation, he became pastor of Templo Bienvenida Assembly of God in San Antonio, TX. He later changed the name to Templo Elim where he served as Pastor and later as Retired Senior Pastor until the day of his death.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Beatrice Santillan Juarez; son, Steven Juarez, wife, Martina; son, Gerardo Juarez Jr; daughter, Elizabeth Garcia, husband, Joe; daughter, Loretta Herrera; one grandson, four granddaughters and one great-grandson; sister, Valentina Hernandez; and numerous loving nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Morales.

Visitation will be on Saturday, July 11th from 3:00-5:00 pm followed by a special service from 5:00-7:00pm. Funeral Service will be Monday, July 13th at 9:00 am. both at Mission Park South 1700 S.E. Military Dr. San Antonio, Texas 78214. Interment at Mission Burial Park South.

Family would like to thank Three Oaks Hospice for all their love and support they gave our father.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved