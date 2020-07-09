Rev. Gerardo O. Juarez went to be with the Lord, July 3, 2020 at the age of 89. Gerardo was born in Garfield, TX to Esteban and Rita (Ortiz) Juarez. He graduated from Latin American Bible Institute, Ysleta, TX in 1953. Upon graduation, he became pastor of Templo Bienvenida Assembly of God in San Antonio, TX. He later changed the name to Templo Elim where he served as Pastor and later as Retired Senior Pastor until the day of his death.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Beatrice Santillan Juarez; son, Steven Juarez, wife, Martina; son, Gerardo Juarez Jr; daughter, Elizabeth Garcia, husband, Joe; daughter, Loretta Herrera; one grandson, four granddaughters and one great-grandson; sister, Valentina Hernandez; and numerous loving nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Morales.

Visitation will be on Saturday, July 11th from 3:00-5:00 pm followed by a special service from 5:00-7:00pm. Funeral Service will be Monday, July 13th at 9:00 am. both at Mission Park South 1700 S.E. Military Dr. San Antonio, Texas 78214. Interment at Mission Burial Park South.

Family would like to thank Three Oaks Hospice for all their love and support they gave our father.