Gerardo R. Matta (Gerardo Matta Recio) peacefully departed on April 30, 2020 accompanied by his children and grandchildren at 90 years old. A native of La Fama, Nuevo Leon, he made San Antonio home where he raised his children with his wife Virginia Martinez (deceased) on the westside. He worked as a cook at both Kelly Air Force Base and Oak Hills Bowling Alley. In his "guayabera," he loved music, dancing and gathering.His children, Gerardo Matta, Virginia Treviño, Federico Matta, Martin A. Matta and Romanita Matta-Barrera, his grandchildren Mark, Anthony, Crystal, Scarlett, Alexander, Phylicia, Lauren, Nastasia, Federico, Natalie, Giovanni, Christian, Stefano, Jayden, Tomas, Valentina, Nicole and Bryan and 20 great grandchildren will miss him.Private funeral services were held on May 6 and later will be laid to rest in Mexico.



