Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Resources
More Obituaries for Germaine De Winne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Germaine Maria Eugenie Aelvoet (Gigi) De Winne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Germaine Maria Eugenie Aelvoet (Gigi) De Winne Obituary
July 9, 2019
Gigi was the wife of George De Winne, Sr. (deceased), the mother of sons George, Jr. (Pat), Gregory (Christina) and John (deceased). She was the grandmother of George's sons, Christopher De Winne and Adam De Winne (Alanna) and Greg's sons, Erik De Winne and Nikolas De Winne. Gigi was the great-grand mother of Adam's children Aubrey and Aiden De Winne. She was the godmother to numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also predeceased by her parents Frank C. and Anna Coleta Claeys Aelvoet who immigrated from Belgium, her siblings Rene Aelvoet, Julius Aelvoet, and Irene DeCock.

Gigi grew up on the family farm on Belgium Lane on the east side of San Antonio. She graduated from St. Joseph's High School, married George, and started working in his family businesses. She particularly enjoyed working when the restaurant concentrated on catering and she was out in the community.

She was a charter member of the Belgian-American Club and one of the original Belgian folk dancers.
Gigi loved music and dancing. She was a past-president of the San Antonio Restaurant Association's Auxiliary, a past Grand Sultana (the Alhambra auxiliary), and a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Gigi received the San Antonio Restaurant Association's De Winne Volunteer award.

As a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Gigi was a perpetual ray of sunshine and a wonderful role model. She passed as she lived, with grace, humility and the love of God.

The family wants to thank the staff at The Village of Incarnate Word for their care and support the past six plus years and for the comfort they provided to the family.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 21, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at The Angelus Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.


The Funeral Mass will be offered Monday, July 22, at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 600 Oblate Dr.

Graveside services will be held later that afternoon beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches Rd.

MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS

Memorials/donations, in lieu of flowers, if desired may be made to the Sultanas de Bejar c/o Joyce Ullrich, 18711 Corsini Dr., San Antonio, Texas 78258 or a .

Condolences may be sent to the De Winne family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.
com Arrangements by:
Published in Express-News on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
Download Now