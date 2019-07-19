|
|
July 9, 2019
Gigi was the wife of George De Winne, Sr. (deceased), the mother of sons George, Jr. (Pat), Gregory (Christina) and John (deceased). She was the grandmother of George's sons, Christopher De Winne and Adam De Winne (Alanna) and Greg's sons, Erik De Winne and Nikolas De Winne. Gigi was the great-grand mother of Adam's children Aubrey and Aiden De Winne. She was the godmother to numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by her parents Frank C. and Anna Coleta Claeys Aelvoet who immigrated from Belgium, her siblings Rene Aelvoet, Julius Aelvoet, and Irene DeCock.
Gigi grew up on the family farm on Belgium Lane on the east side of San Antonio. She graduated from St. Joseph's High School, married George, and started working in his family businesses. She particularly enjoyed working when the restaurant concentrated on catering and she was out in the community.
She was a charter member of the Belgian-American Club and one of the original Belgian folk dancers.
Gigi loved music and dancing. She was a past-president of the San Antonio Restaurant Association's Auxiliary, a past Grand Sultana (the Alhambra auxiliary), and a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Gigi received the San Antonio Restaurant Association's De Winne Volunteer award.
As a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Gigi was a perpetual ray of sunshine and a wonderful role model. She passed as she lived, with grace, humility and the love of God.
The family wants to thank the staff at The Village of Incarnate Word for their care and support the past six plus years and for the comfort they provided to the family.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 21, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at The Angelus Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
The Funeral Mass will be offered Monday, July 22, at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 600 Oblate Dr.
Graveside services will be held later that afternoon beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches Rd.
MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS
Memorials/donations, in lieu of flowers, if desired may be made to the Sultanas de Bejar c/o Joyce Ullrich, 18711 Corsini Dr., San Antonio, Texas 78258 or a .
Condolences may be sent to the De Winne family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.
com Arrangements by:
Published in Express-News on July 19, 2019