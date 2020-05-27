Gertrude Beatrice "Trudy" (Scott) Batiste
Gertrude "Trudy" Beatrice Scott Batiste peacefully entered eternal rest at her home in Windcrest, Texas, surrounded by her loving family.She was known for her years of dedicated service and leadership in San Antonio and beyond, and for living her life with joy, grace and good humor. A devoted wife of Lieutenant Colonel Harold E.Batiste, Jr. (deceased) for 63 years and mother of Bertrand "Randy" Batiste (deceased), she is survived by her children Dr. Harold E. Batiste III (Scott M. Honeychurch) of Houston, Dr. Amy L. Batiste (Michael E. Woodwick) of Minneapolis, and the many family members and friends she dearly loved.Thanks be to God for her life and legacy. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Published in Express-News on May 27, 2020.
