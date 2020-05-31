Gertrude "Trudy" Beatrice Camille (Scott) Batiste peacefully entered eternal rest at her home in Windcrest, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. A devoted wife and mother and highly respected community leader, she fulfilled her earthly purpose – doing good for humankind –with joy, grace and good humor. Born in Houston, Texas, Batiste graduated from Gilbert Academy (New Orleans) in 1948, and in 1952 with honors (Magna Cum Laude) from Wiley College (Marshall, Texas), earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and religious education. In 1952 on Christmas Day, she married Harold E. Batiste, Jr. (1931 – 2015). They were loving parents and partners in service to God, country and community for 63 years. Known for her exemplary leadership, Batiste's good works were recognized through many well-deserved honors and awards. Her passions included volunteerism, spiritual growth, social justice, cross-cultural understanding, and the advancement of girls and women, which she pursued through dedicated service to church, youth, education, fraternal and civic organizations in San Antonio and beyond. Batiste was a trailblazer, imbued with a sense of empowerment and adventure at an early age. She was active in the YWCA at age 6 and a life-long Girl Scout, which was the focus of her volunteer work and professional life. In 1940, she joined the first all-Black Girl Scout troop in Houston, Texas and, in 1983, she was elected the first African American president of the San Antonio Area Council of Girl Scouts. Driven by a desire to provide equitable access to Girl Scouting on the east side of San Antonio, she joined the Council's professional staff as a field executive, a job she held until her retirement in 1992. Batiste also served as president of the San Antonio Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. She was an inductee and founding member of the San Antonio Women's Celebration and Hall of Fame Committee and a founding member of the San Antonio Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women. She was active in the Wiley College Alumni Association, the NAACP San Antonio Branch, the San Antonio Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, the Methodist Children's Home Board of Directors, and the Rio Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church Commission on Religion and Race. A strong woman of faith, Batiste was an active member of Windcrest United Methodist Church for 43 years. She enjoyed singing in the Chancel Choir and mission work with United Methodist Women. Batiste was preceded in death by her husband Lieutenant Colonel Harold E. Batiste, Jr., USAF (Ret.) and their son Bertrand "Randy" Batiste; her parents, Bertha Bell Scott and Reverend Dr. Julius S. Scott, Sr.; and brothers Reverend Dr. Julius S. Scott, Jr., and Lamar H. Scott. She is survived by her children Dr. Harold E. Batiste III (Scott M. Honeychurch) of Houston, and Dr. Amy L. Batiste (Michael E. Woodwick) of Minneapolis; and her extended family and many friends, all of whom she cherished. A 10:00am viewing and 11:00am funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Windcrest United Methodist Church. Space will be limited for the health and safety of all. Live streaming information will be available at windcrestumc.org. If you wish to attend the funeral service, please contact the church office by noon on Thursday, June 4 (210-654-0404). Guests will be notified as seats are available.Memorials to the Wiley College A Capella Choir (Marshall, Texas) will honor Batiste's extraordinary life and legacy.
Published in Express-News on May 31, 2020.