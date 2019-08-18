|
|
August 9, 2019
San Antonio lost a lifelong resident of 104 years on Friday, August 9, 2019. Gertrude (Gertie) Cecilia Fuessel Gastinger was born on November 17, 1914 to Louie and Lola Fuessel. She married Gilbert Gastinger on March 22, 1939. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, sister, Agnes Bixby, brothers Aloys and Carl Fuessel, and grandson, Glenn Dahlmann.
She leaves behind three daughters and their spouses, Janice and Gordon Dahlmann, Joyce and Charlie Fant, and Jodell and John Wright. She is also survived by six grand- children, Jeff Dahlmann, Jennifer Greene, Jason Fant, Audrey Penrose, Bradley Wright, and Joel Wright, as well as nine great-grandchildren, Heather and Hailee Hutchingson, Hunter Greene, Kyleigh, Caleb, and Kendall Fant, and Carter, Davis, and Evan Penrose.
Gertie was employed by renowned panoramic photographer E.O. Goldbeck, and later by the Pearl Brewing Company for nearly 20 years. She was a member of St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, and an 80 year member of Hermann Sons Life, Louise Schuetze Lodge.
Gertie's greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially during holiday celebrations. She was a great fan of Fiesta and it's parades. She was a fabulous cook, and a family favorite was her famous Sunshine Cake. Her infectious smile, positive attitude, and sense of humor endeared her to all who met her. Her last years were spent at The Village of Incarnate Word, where she was affectionately known as GG.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19 at 6:00 p.m., followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at The Angelus Funeral Home, 1119 N. St. Mary's St.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 20, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, 102 Lorenz Rd, with a reception to follow at the church.
Private graveside services are scheduled at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Pallbearers are: Jeff Dahlmann, Mike Greene, Jason Fant, Kyle Penrose, Bradley Wright, and Joel Wright.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Incarnate Word DeMatel House, for the love, affection, and special care given to Gertie for over three years. Special thanks to the staff at Kindred Hospice for the loving care, kindness, and compassion shown to Gertie and her family during her final days.
MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Condolences may be sent to the Gastinger family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.
com Arrangements by:
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019