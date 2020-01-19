|
|
Gertrude Ellison Lewis (Gert), age 93, of San Antonio, Texas passed away Monday morning in Kerrville.
She was born in Houston, Texas on September 26, 1926. She married Samuel Oliver Lewis, Jr. on August 28, 1948 in Houston; they were married for 50 years. Together they raised three children.
Gert was an active volunteer. Through the San Antonio Area Council of Girl Scouts, some of the positions she held were troop leader, day camp staff, cookie sale chair and service team member. She was a member of The Order of the Silver Trefoil. With the Alamo Area Council of Boy Scouts, she served as a Den Mother, Explorer Advisor, day camp staff and worked with international scouts as a member of the Hands Across The Border Committee. She was also on the National BSA International Committee and was staff on several National Jamborees. She was a recipient of the Silver Fawn Award, Silver Antelope Award and Wood Badge. She volunteered many years as an Ambassador at the San Antonio International Airport. She was an avid lifelong bowler.
She is survived by a son Alan Lewis and wife Linda and daughter Beverly Aldredge and husband Charlie. Grandchildren Mikaela McCrady and husband Peter, Aaron Lewis and wife Callie, Wesley Lewis and wife Maddie, Dustin Lewis, Teresa Aldredge and Rebecca Ince and husband Jared, brother-in-law John Grogg, one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, John Alva and Hattie Althaus Ellison, husband Oliver Lewis Jr., son Michael Oliver Lewis, and sister Bernice Grogg.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin HWY, San Antonio.
There will be a private graveside service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Friday, January 24, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Alamo Area Council Boy Scouts of America (210) 341-8611 or alamoareabsa.org/waystogive/memorial.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020