Gertrude G. Myers, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in San Antonio. Born on April 12, 1921, in Utica, New York, to Samuel and Lena Reichler Grossman, she married David S. Myers in 1942. They lived in Utica until moving to California in 1966 then San Antonio in 1967, where she worked initially as a lead accountant for Hemisfair. This was followed by 21 years as a civilian employee with the US Air Force in San Antonio, all in the comptroller field. At her retirement in 1990, she was chief of the Accounting Division, HQ AF Commissary Service at East Kelly AFB.

Following retirement, she became an active member of Congregation Agudas Achim in San Antonio, serving for many years on its Sisterhood Board of Directors.

Gert was an inspirational role model for generations of family members, friends and colleagues, known for being always strong and positive.

She was preceded in death by her husband David, and is survived by daughter Sandra Adirondack; son Jack Myers; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was interred at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, and about 100 relatives and friends attended an online memorial event.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gertrude Myers Family Fund, a Congregation Agudas Achim educational fund for children, at www.agudas-achim.org.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

where a longer version of this obituary is available.

Arrangements with