July 1, 1927 - September 3, 2019
Gertrude Louise Henry, age 92, passed away on September 3, 2019. She was born July 1, 1927 to John and Annie Friesenhahn in San Antonio, Texas. She married Temple Henry of Charlotte, Texas on September 4, 1948. They were blessed with four daughters - Diane, Cheryl, Karen, and Nancy - treasured daughters who were certainly a joy in her life! She was preceded in death by husband, Temple, two daughters: Diane Ciavarra and Karen Henry, granddaughter- Elizabeth Ciavarra, and sister and brother- in- law Evelyn and Clinton Bippert.
She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Martin Olsen of San Antonio, and Nancy Woelke (husband Allen) of Austin. Grandchildren who blessed her life are: Kevin Ciavarra (wife Jennifer), Ryan Ciavarra, Jessica Perez (husband Ted), Nathan Martin (wife Meagan), Rebecca Cantu (husband Joseph), Patrick Woelke, Andrew Woelke (wife Meghan), and Sam Woelke. She is additionally blessed with great grandchildren: John and Ryan Ciavarra, Conor Perez, Alexander and Gabriel Martin, and Sydney and Aubrey Cantu. She loved being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren whenever possible! Additional surviving relatives also includes brother- Gilbert Friesenhahn (wife- Maxine) along with numerous dear nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Gertrude was a member of First United Methodist Church of Jourdanton, Texas for more than 30 years where she served in multiple capacities, including the UMW. She was an active member of the Jourdanton Women's Auxilary and the Library Association. Favorite activities included baking pies, arts & crafts, sewing, oil painting (she was awarded Artist of the Month multiple times), dancing (particularly square dancing), gardening, and playing bridge!
The family will receive visitors on Sunday, September 8, 2019 between 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Hurley Funeral Home in Pleasanton. Funeral services will be conducted at the United Methodist Church of Jourdanton (705 Chestnut) on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment will be in the Charlotte City Cemetery in Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers the family requests, if you wish, that memorials be sent to: ALS Association South Texas Chapter (4939 DeZavala, Ste. 105, San Antonio, TX 78249), or Jourdanton Methodist Church (705 Chestnut, Jourdanton, TX 78026). Condolences for the family may be left at: hurleyfuneral home.com
Published in Express-News on Sept. 7, 2019