Gervacio "Manny" Bonilla passed away on September 8, 2020 at the age of 59 in San Antonio, Texas. Born in Stuttgart, Germany on May 6, 1961, he is preceded in death by his parents, Eduvigues Bonilla and Leonor Cervantes Bonilla; his grandparents, Trinidad Cervantes and Gervacio Cervantes; and his aunt, Lydia Rios.

Manny is survived by his son, Manuel John wife Crystal, and Pachecano grandson, Theodore Pachecano (Crystal); his daughter, Barbara Rose Bonilla; Theodhis siblings, Maria Pineda (Rick), Maria Alegria (Zip), Michael Bonilla (Niecie) and Cathy Fernandez; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He will be greatly missed. We love you always.