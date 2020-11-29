1/1
GERVASIO GARCIA
Mr. Gervasio Garcia passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the age of 86. Mr. Garcia served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years. He then started his career as a Radiology Technician at Fort Sam Houston's Brooke Army Medical Center for 26 years before retiring from Wilford Hall. He was a wonderful, supportive son and husband who took care of his parents, wife, mother-in-law, children, and raised his 2 grandchildren. He had a very unique sense of humor and to the end, his favorite food was a bean and cheese taco.

He is survived by his wife, Alice O. Garcia; children: Gervasio Garcia Jr., Maribel Garcia-Leal (Jesse) and Melissa Miller (Nate); sisters: Salome Sanchez, Herlinda Leijas, Florence Cantu; brothers: Eusebio Garcia (Hortencia), Hector "Tony" Garcia (Sherry), Federico Garcia (Manuela); grandchildren: Devin Mosley and David Angel Garcia-Leal; sisters-in-law, Carmen Gonzales (Joe) and Rose Puente.

Visitation will begin Monday, November 30th at 3:00 P.M. in The Angelus Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 4:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be offered Tuesday, December 1st at 9:30 A.M. at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors. Condolences may be sent at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com Arrangements by:



Published in Express-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
