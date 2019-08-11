|
November 7, 2005 - August 5, 2019
Gia Zorel Flores went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 5th, 2019 at the age of 13. Gia was born in San Antonio, Texas to April Flores on November 7, 2005.
Her greatest contribution was her instant love for everyone. She was young but knew that always seeing the best in someone will bring the best out of them; an attribute beyond her young years. We are extremely saddened to have lost such a kind soul, but we will strive to live by her example and see the best in everything we do and live to enjoy each day.
She is survived by her mother April Flores, aunt Jackie Hernandez and her husband Daniel; uncles Jose Huerta and his wife Jamie, Oscar Jr. and his wife Elizabeth, Roland Torres and his wife Cassey and Michael Torres and his wife Monica; cousins Luke, Noah, Claire, Ava, Jillian, Jesiah, Rhianna, Jose Jr, Marcela, Carrolina Isabela, Rio and Bodhi.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 13th from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Funeral Services to begin at 11:00 a.m. with interment to follow at San Jose Burial Park.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019