Gilbert Arnold Friesenhahn, longtime resident of Castroville, formerly of Macdona, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the age of 94 years and 9 months.Gilbert was known as someone larger-than-life to his countless friends and acquaintances and the cherished patriarch of his expanding family. He was born on October 6, 1925 in Fratt, TX which is now northeast San Antonio and lived most of his early years in the South San Antonio area. Life was very tough due to the Great Depression of the 1930s. Gilbert's family found themselves moving frequently during his early childhood. In 1936 they purchased land in Macdona, TX and built a small, single-room structure (no ceiling, electricity or water) using the $618 his father received as a veteran's bonus from his service during World War I. Life was still tough, but they stopped moving around.Gilbert's remaining childhood was spent working hard and adding to the family income while having what he described as more fun than most kids today have with their computers, cell phones and various technology. He managed dairy cows, harvested crops, hunted for animal furs, did carpentry work, had crazy adventures on his bicycle and experienced some amazing fish stories that were actually true.In 1944, he joined the Navy and served as a Signalman on the USS Dade during World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and returned home to support his family. In the early 1950s, keeping a promise he made to God while serving in World War II, Gilbert was instrumental in the conversion of an old military barracks into a church for the community of Macdona, TX. The church was named Our Lady Queen of Heaven. To further his promise, he taught religion classes for several years at the new church.Gilbert married the love of his life Maxine on April 15, 1951 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Castroville. During the next 14 years they were blessed with 6 children. Gilbert worked several jobs providing for the family while Maxine tended to the needs of their children and home.Gilbert was employed with the Civil Service for 30 years at Lackland Air Force Base. During his tenure he served as an engineering technician until he was promoted to a supervisory position which included supervision of all HVAC systems for Wilford Hall Hospital. He was also an instructor at St. Phillips College where he taught A/C and Refrigeration. Gilbert was often called on by local businesses and families for repair of their A/C and Refrigeration systems.After retiring from both careers, Maxine and Gilbert moved to Castroville where he continued to enjoy a life of work and spending time with his family that grew to include 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Gilbert always said that he was never rich, but he always felt rich in his family life. He loved to fish and even built his own flat-bottom boat sharing adventures on Mathis Lake with family & friends. He loved to play cards, especially pitch and really loved to win.Gilbert belonged to many clubs and organizations throughout his life. Most notable are his memberships in the St. Louis Society, American Legion, VFW, Atascosa Volunteer Fire Department, Hermann Sons Lodge and the Castro Colonies Heritage Association.He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Miksch Friesenhahn; sisters, Gertrude (Temple) Henry and Evelyn (Clinton) Bippert; in-laws, Ferdinand (Cecilia) Tschirhart, sister-in-law, Dorothy (Jody) Lindsey, brothers-in-law, Denis (Mary Dee, Laraine) Tschirhart, and Marvin (Pat) Schirhart.He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Maxine Tschirhart Friesenhahn; six children, Chuck Friesenhahn, Mike (Cathy) Friesenhahn, Ruth (Myron Lee) Evins, Carl (Judy) Friesenhahn, Joan (George) Voneiff and Sue (Paul) Croteau; 15 grandchildren, Kimberlee Friesenhahn, Kenneth (Melanie) Friesenhahn, Karin (Keith) Lorenz, Chris Friesenhahn, John (Becky) Friesenhahn, Stephanie (Joshua) Russell, Tamie Stedman, Sherrie (James) Krolczyk, Ryan (Barbara) Friesenhahn, Callie (Rob) Fath, Matthew (Kallie) Voneiff, Christine Voneiff, Anthony Voneiff, Madelynne Croteau and Brenndan Croteau; 15 great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Natalie & Allyson Lorenz, Aiden & Bryce Friesenhahn, Emily, Addison & Jaxson Friesenhahn, Lauren, Garrett and Conner Stedman, Elizabeth & Rebecca Krolczyk, James & Clara Friesenhahn; nephew, Ferd (Margaret) Tschirhart; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins once, twice and three times removed.He was never one to pass up an opportunity to help others. He was never one to pass up an opportunity to help others. He never knew a stranger because he could strike up a conversation with anyone. His loving and caring heart is a legacy for all his loved ones to follow.Public Visitation will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. The Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church.Interment will follow at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in Castroville, Texas.