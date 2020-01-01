Home

Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 923-7523
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
1932 - 2020
Gilbert Bailey Obituary

Gilbert Bailey, beloved husband and father, passed away on December 24, 2019.

He was born to William and Soledad Bailey, on February 12, 1932, in San Antonio, TX. Gilbert had an enthusiasm for life and loved his family. He retired from Kelly AFB, and worked at Kennedy Baseball Fields. Gilbert is preceded in death by his brother Robert Corolla, brother-in-law Rudy Gonzales, and nephew James (Jamo) Gonzales. He is survived by his wife Gudelia Bailey, children Barbara Bailey, Bill Bailey, and Victor Cervantes, sister-in-law Bertha Gonzales, nephew Anthony Gonzales, and numerous friends.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Brookehill Funeral Home.

The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM. Procession will depart at 10:30 AM for an 11:00 AM Mass, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at San Jose Burial Park.

For personal acknowledgment, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.

Arrangements are with Brookehill Funeral Home.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 1, 2020
