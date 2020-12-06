Gilbert C. Orosco, Sr. passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the age of 82.

He was born on June 4, 1938 in San Antonio, Texas. Gilbert loved anything to do with the outdoors and he loved making conversation. He was a retired Staff Sgt. in the United States Air Force and proudly served 3 Vietnam tours. He is reunited in heaven with his wife Yolanda G. Orosco, father Jose Orozco, Sr., mother Susana Centeno Orozco, sister Yolanda Elizondo, brothers Joe Orozco (Mary), Richard Orozco, and Ernest Orozco (Pat) sister in law, Sylvia Garza Orozco.

He is loved and will be greatly missed by his children Deborah Ann Orosco, Gilbert Orosco, Jr. (Mary Gonzales), grand daughter Lezlie Andrade (David Andrade Jr,) great grandchildren David Jeremiah, Faith Hannah, Lilliana Aurora and Isabella Grace, brother Gene Orozco, Sr. and family, brother in law Victor Elizondo, sister in law Angie Orozco plus numerous family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 3 pm to 7:30 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm. On Wednesday, December 9, 2020 a funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 8am for a 9:00am Graveside service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.