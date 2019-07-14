Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Huron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert Castillo Huron


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert Castillo Huron Obituary
July 23, 1927 - July 7, 2019
Gilbert Castillo Huron Sr. age 91, born on July 23, 1927 in San Antonio, Texas was called to heaven on Sunday July 7, 2019.
He is preceded in death by parents Maria and Maclovio C. Huron Sr., brothers Silverio C. Huron Sr., Robert Huron, Frank Huron, Juan Huron and sister Guadalupe Huron.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jane M. Huron, sons Gilbert C. Huron Jr. (Ruth), Robert M. Huron Sr. (Nora), David Huron (Norma), James Huron (Roxanne), Adrian Huron (Belia), Daughter Magdaline Huron (Gary Perez), 18 Grand- children, 17 great-grand children and sisters Delia Ortiz, Mary Lou Reyes, and brother Maclovio C. Huron Jr. (Chris).

Visitation will be held Wednesday July 17, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South and Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be on Thursday July 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with the interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now