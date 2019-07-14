|
|
July 23, 1927 - July 7, 2019
Gilbert Castillo Huron Sr. age 91, born on July 23, 1927 in San Antonio, Texas was called to heaven on Sunday July 7, 2019.
He is preceded in death by parents Maria and Maclovio C. Huron Sr., brothers Silverio C. Huron Sr., Robert Huron, Frank Huron, Juan Huron and sister Guadalupe Huron.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jane M. Huron, sons Gilbert C. Huron Jr. (Ruth), Robert M. Huron Sr. (Nora), David Huron (Norma), James Huron (Roxanne), Adrian Huron (Belia), Daughter Magdaline Huron (Gary Perez), 18 Grand- children, 17 great-grand children and sisters Delia Ortiz, Mary Lou Reyes, and brother Maclovio C. Huron Jr. (Chris).
Visitation will be held Wednesday July 17, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South and Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be on Thursday July 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with the interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019