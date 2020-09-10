Gilbert Cleofas Hernandez, 58, of San Antonio, passed away on July 29th, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, Cleofas M. Hernandez and brother Albert C. Hernandez.

He is survived by his mother Delfina C. Hernandez, daughter, Crystal De La Cruz and husband Ernest, grandchildren, Riley and Ivan, brothers, Mario (Sherri), Joe, Jim (Florinda); sisters, Mary, Linda(Nick), Mary Esther, Maria Del Rosario(Juan),numerous nephews & nieces and his faithful dog, Star.

Gilbert enjoyed golfing and spending time with his grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will take place at 10:00 am, Friday, September 11th at San Juan De Los Lagos Church, 3231 El Paso St.

Masks will be required.