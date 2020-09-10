1/2
GILBERT CLEOFAS HERNANDEZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GILBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gilbert Cleofas Hernandez, 58, of San Antonio, passed away on July 29th, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, Cleofas M. Hernandez and brother Albert C. Hernandez.

He is survived by his mother Delfina C. Hernandez, daughter, Crystal De La Cruz and husband Ernest, grandchildren, Riley and Ivan, brothers, Mario (Sherri), Joe, Jim (Florinda); sisters, Mary, Linda(Nick), Mary Esther, Maria Del Rosario(Juan),numerous nephews & nieces and his faithful dog, Star.

Gilbert enjoyed golfing and spending time with his grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will take place at 10:00 am, Friday, September 11th at San Juan De Los Lagos Church, 3231 El Paso St.

Masks will be required.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
San Juan De Los Lagos Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved