Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Sunset Ridge Church of Christ
95 Brees Blvd
San Antonio, TX
Gilbert G. "Bert" Thorne


1930 - 2019
July 7, 1930 - August 23, 2019
Bert Thorne, 89, peacefully passed away at home on Friday, August 23, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on July 7, 1930 to Gilbert and Margaret Thorne in Corsicana, TX. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and was an example to us all. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Margie Jones. Bert is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Elaine Nelson Thorne; Sons, Bradley Hale Thorne (Belen) and Gregg Nelson Thorne (Melissa); Grandchildren, Lauren Huckabay (Scott), Matt Thorne, Taylor Hart (Ryan) and Lainey Thorne and his great-grandsons, Grayson and Grant Huckabay. A Celebration of life will be at 10/30 am, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Sunset Ridge Church of Christ, 95 Brees Blvd. Memorial gifts may be made to Sunset Ridge Church of Christ. See the full obituary at porterloring.com.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 1, 2019
