Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
(210) 924-4568
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph (So San) Catholic Church
535 New Laredo Hwy.
Gilbert Lopez Martinez Obituary
February 11, 1939 - February 18, 2019
Gilbert Lopez Martinez, Sr. was born on February 11, 1939 in San Antonio, TX and went to be with the Lord on February 18, 2019 at the age of 80 in San Antonio, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents Margarito and Eva; sister Frances. He is also survived by his daughter Pearl; sons Gilbert, Jr. and Carlos; sisters Eloise (Ron), and Elvira; brothers Presciliano (Lucy) and Henry. He is also survived by fourteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and by many other family members and friends. He will be deeply missed.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Palm heights Mortuary with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Procession will depart the funeral home chapel at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 for a Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph (So San) Catholic Church, 535 New Laredo Hwy. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery No. 2.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019
