|
|
Gilbert Roy Salazar, Senior. Went to be with our heavenly father February 14, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 52.
He was born May 27, 1967 in San Antonio, Texas.
He is preceded in passing by his parents, Espiridion and Petra Salazar. Gilbert is survived by mother, Nicodemia Andrade (Martin); daughter, Maggie Salazar (Arturo San Miguel); son, Gilbert Salazar, Jr., four sisters, five brothers, numerous nieces, nephews, and many close friends.
He is loved and will be missed. For personal acknowledgement you may sign the online guestbook at missionparks.com
Visitation will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5:00-9:00 PM with the rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.
The funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Jude Catholic Church; funeral procession leaving at 9:30 AM from Mission Park South.
Interment to follow at San Jose Burial Park.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 23, 2020