Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
Gilbert Sierra


1946 - 2019
Gilbert Sierra Obituary
December 26, 1946 - July 12, 2019
Gilbert Sierra born on December 26, 1946 went be with our Lord on July 12, 2019 at the age of 72. He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, son, grandson, and brother. Gilbert is survived by his wife, Alicia, 3 Children, 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchild, and 4 siblings. The visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.
On Tuesday, July 23, 2019 the Mass of Resurrection will take place at St. Dominic Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019
