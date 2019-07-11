Home

St Patrick's Catholic Church
1114 Willow
San Antonio, TX 78208
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
St. Patricks Catholic Church
1114 Willow
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Patricks Catholic Church
Gilbert V. "Red" Flores


1955 - 2019
Gilbert V. "Red" Flores Obituary
November 26, 1955 - July 7, 2019
Gilbert "Red" V. Flores, born November 26, 1955 in San Antonio, TX, to Gilberto and Mariana Flores, entered eternal rest on July 7, 2019 at the blessed age of 63. He is reunited in heaven with his parents and brother Robert "Bobby" Flores.
He is loved and will be greatly missed by his children Celeste Quintero (Robert), Jennifer Nikole Flores "Lil Red", Lyndsey Raquel Gonzales (Ray); numerous grand- children; siblings Betsy Flores-Trevino (Daniel), Ricardo Flores (Nancy), Debbie Flores Malish (Jimmy), numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Red was always laughing and smiling. He never met a stranger, making countless friends from all over. His giving and caring heart impacted the lives of everyone around him. He enjoyed listening to music and dancing the night away. Always living life to the fullest. Heaven has gained a treasured soul. He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at St. Patricks Catholic Church (1114 Willow, 78208). Services will conclude on Friday.
Published in Express-News on July 11, 2019
