GILBERT W. GOMEZ
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GILBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilbert W. Gomez, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on March 27, 1962 to Richard Y. Gomez and Margarita Wilson Gomez in Lubbock, Texas. Gilbert was a loving son, brother, uncle, and a true friend. Gilbert graduated from MacArthur High School in May 1980. Gilbert was also known as a true friend with his quick wit and kind heart. He also had a love for Cuda and Luna, his labrador retrievers. Gilbert loved being outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys! He was loved by many and will be missed. Gilbert was preceded in death by his father, Richard Y. Gomez. Gilbert is survived by his mother, Margarita Gomez; brother, Mark Gomez and Rachelle Gomez; sister, Lisa Vaughn and husband Ronnie Vaughn, sister, Rosann Schoenradt and husband Sam and Tina Potorff and husband Mike; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 9:30am to 11:30am on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00am at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Donations can be made in his memory to American Heart Association. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Service
11:00 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved