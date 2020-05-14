Gilbert W. Gomez, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on March 27, 1962 to Richard Y. Gomez and Margarita Wilson Gomez in Lubbock, Texas. Gilbert was a loving son, brother, uncle, and a true friend. Gilbert graduated from MacArthur High School in May 1980. Gilbert was also known as a true friend with his quick wit and kind heart. He also had a love for Cuda and Luna, his labrador retrievers. Gilbert loved being outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys! He was loved by many and will be missed. Gilbert was preceded in death by his father, Richard Y. Gomez. Gilbert is survived by his mother, Margarita Gomez; brother, Mark Gomez and Rachelle Gomez; sister, Lisa Vaughn and husband Ronnie Vaughn, sister, Rosann Schoenradt and husband Sam and Tina Potorff and husband Mike; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 9:30am to 11:30am on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00am at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Donations can be made in his memory to American Heart Association. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 14, 2020.