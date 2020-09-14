1/1
GILBERTO ARREDONDO
Gilberto Arredondo went to be with the Lord September 10, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 53.

He was born in Laredo, Texas on July 29, 1967. He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Lindaruth Arredondo; children, Michael Arredondo (Felicia), Genevieve "Gigi" Arredondo (Robert), Emily Arredondo; brothers, Victor Serna (Barbie), Ramiro Serna (Pam), Raymond Serna (Yvonne); grandchildren, Olivia Arredondo, Eliana Arredondo, Leonel Arredondo, mom & dad Susanna and Victor Serna. Gilberto loved spending time at the coast fishing with his family. He is a Burbank High graduate and worked for JP Morgan Chase for 18 years. Gilberto is loved and missed greatly.

Funeral services will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm.

Interment to follow at San José Burial Park. Please feel free to sign the online guest book and leave your condolences at www.missionparks.com.

Online streaming as well as the outdoor funeral theater of the services will be available, please contact a family member for more information




Published in Express-News on Sep. 14, 2020.
