Gilberto D. Rodriguez Jr.
Gilberto D. Rodriguez, Jr., 85, passed away November 17, 2020 in Round Rock, TX, of COVID-19. He was born August 27, 1935 in Rio Grande City, TX to Gilberto D. Rodriguez, Sr., and Marina Beattie (nee) Rodriguez.

Gil is survived by his wife, Andrea, of Georgetown, TX, daughter, Carmen Jurek, of Corpus Christi, TX, son Gilberto J. of Mission, TX, step-daughter, Kathrine Lopez, Round Rock, TX, sister, Anita Garza of McAllen TX, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Federico, and Ahmed.

Gil graduated Texas A&M University and joined the Navy as an aviator. He served in several squadrons, assigned to the USS Saratoga during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Saigon during the Tet Offensive. He was based in Japan, Hawaii, Corpus Christi, and Andrews AFB during his 20-year career with special assignments in Buenos Aries and Naples Italy.

After he retired from the Navy, he became a pilot for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Edinburgh, TX, Moore Field. After retiring in 1998, he became active in the Military Officers Association of America serving as Secretary and President of the Rio Grande Chapter in Harlingen, TX. Gil later became Secretary of the Texas Council of Chapters in San Antonio. Graveside Service for Gilberto Rodriguez, Jr. is 11am Friday, December 11, 2020 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road 78209.



Published in Express-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
