Mike (Max) Burton, a faculty member and administrator at San Antonio College for 38 years, known for spanning many genres of literature and touching many generations of students, died April 21 in San Marcos, Texas, age 67, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Cookeville, Tennessee, Mike lived as a child in Colombo, Ceylon, India where his father, Daniel F. Burton, worked for Standard Oil, and his mother, Patricia M. Burton, pursued a career as a writer before the family resettled in Nashville. He was named after his grandfather, a Mayor of Cookeville, and co-founder of Tennessee Technological University. In his youth, he exhibited an adventurous spirit, a rebellious streak, and a precocious interest in literature, music, and theater. His interest in music and literature ended up remaining his passions throughout his life. Mike was drafted into the U.S. Army where he was posted to San Antonio, where he settled after his military service and where he met his future wife, Mary Thornhill. They were married in 1979 and had three children, Matthew Daniel, Carolyn Patricia, and Alexander John. Mike received both his BA and Master's from the University of Texas, both degrees in English literature. His wife also studied at UT – Austin, where she received her Bachelor of Architecture. In 1982, Mike was hired by San Antonio College (SAC), where he taught a striking variety of English courses.This included Native American literature, which was an academic offspring of his personal interest in Native American ceremonies, particularly Lakota, in which he participated for 26 years. His greatest contribution to the academic success of SAC students was the Honors Program, which he coordinated for 22 years, enriching the minds and prospects of many students. In 2016, he was appointed Chair of the Department of Education, Humanities, and Journalism. He was well known for his engagement with faculty and devotion to students, receiving awards for his administrative leadership, and teaching excellence. For decades, Mike was active as a musician and industrious as a songwriter. His eclectic lyrics were marked by his philosophical bent and literary style. He demonstrated his editorial flair in compiling a volume of poems written by his mother. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary Thornhill Burton; their children Matthew Daniel & Elena Berkowitz, Carolyn Patricia Burton and Alexander John; and his three siblings, Daniel Farrell, Fletcher Martin, and Flavia Ann Burton. Given the circumstances, there is no plan for a service. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family has set up an education foundation in Mike's honor. For those wishing to donate, please go to www.maxwellburtonfoundation.org.
Published in Express-News on May 4, 2020.