Gillian Ann Freeman died on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Dorset, England, aged 81 years. She was the wife of Dr. John Edward Freeman of Netherbury, Dorset. She was born on Michaelmas, September 29, 1938. Gillian was the firstborn child of Caroline and George Lappin and born in Reading, England. Her father was in the nursery business and Gillian developed her love of plants and flowers from an early age. She attended The Highlands School in Reading, and Norcot School, where she became Head Girl. Gillian's strengths included computational skills, and she worked on the accounts team at a large business in Reading for several years. She was also very artistic, having an interest in design; she loved reading, and had a fascination for current affairs. Gillian met her husband John Edward Freeman, an officer in the Royal Air Force, at the Oxford Ballrooms in Reading; their courtship included many Saturday nights whirling on the ballroom floor. Gillian married John on April 8, 1961, at All Saints Church, Reading. During the early years of marriage, they lived in London where Gillian worked for the fashion brand London Maid. She also became skilled at millinery, making hats for a leading hat designer. Gillian was a wonderful support to her husband during these demanding years when he was a medical student and throughout his medical career. She was a loving wife and mother, devoted to her family. Gillian and her family came to the United States in 1968 for John's one-year medical exchange program in San Francisco. After returning to England, they lived in Surrey, close to London where John practiced radiation oncology. Six years later, they decided to immigrate to the United States, moving to San Antonio, Texas, in 1975. Gillian made many friends in the medical and wider community. She loved to entertain with meticulously planned, elegant dinner parties, showcasing her wonderful culinary skills and her flair for decoration. She attended St. Luke's Episcopal Church, and volunteered at the Green Door Thrift Shop.

She was a member of the Southwest Foundation Forum, the San Antonio Country Club, and the Argyle Club. Gillian and John retired to their country home in Netherbury, Dorset, England, in 1999. Gillian skillfully managed a complete restoration of the historic house, and then created an idyllic traditional English country garden comprising several acres. It gave her great pleasure to share the beauty of this garden, especially her roses, during Netherbury Open Gardens. In this way, Gillian supported St. Mary's Church and the National Garden Scheme for Charity. Throughout her life, Gillian's organizational skills, impeccable taste, and complete reliability would prove an asset to colleagues, friends, and family. She was generous and encouraged others. Her determination was second to none. Gillian will be deeply missed by her family and friends in England and in the United States. Her husband survives her as well as their children Jessica Koontz and Nigel Freeman; son-in-law Claude Koontz; daughter-in-law Peyton Jefferson; and grandchildren, Henry Koontz, Serena Koontz, Lola Freeman, and Lucy Freeman. Gillian is also survived by her sister Diane Scannell and nephew Howard Scannell. A private family funeral is planned at St. Mary's Church, Netherbury, Dorset, England. No flowers. Donations in memory of Gillian may be made to the Texas Biomedical Research Institute at https://www.txbiomed.org/support-us/donate/.