Gim Louie Ng Jr, 57, beloved son, brother, father, and grandfather entered this world on August 12, 1962 in San Antonio, TX, and was called to his eternal resting place in Heaven on May 13, 2020.Gim attended Thomas Jefferson and Thomas Edison High Schools in San Antonio. He served in the United States Army for three years earning the Army Service Ribbon; Expert (Hand Grenade); Overseas Service Ribbon; Marksman (Pistol) and Sharpshooter (Rifle). He was born to Gim and Julie Ng. He is survived by his sons Michael Irvan Ng, Gabriel Ng, Gim Ng III; stepmother Elizabeth Ng; siblings Deborah Y. Esparza, Kim C. Ng, Dr. Federico R. Ng, Tomas Y. Ng, Gina L. Ng; grandchildren Jaeda Ayra Ng, Julie Janessa Ng, and beloved nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary North, 10901 W. Loop 1604 N. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Seating is limited to 75 people inside at a time with safety protocols in place and an outdoor viewing is available.


Published in Express-News on May 17, 2020.
