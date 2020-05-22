Ginger Ann Burge went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 14th, 2020.She passed away at her residence in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 70.She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Burge and Bettye Bryant Claypool; her stepdad John F. Moreau and by her nephew, Dustin Tausch.She is survived by her sister Pamela Tausch and husband Zachary, her brother John Moreau and wife, Karen, her sister Mary Moreau, and her nephew Paul Tausch and wife Stephanie and their children, Justine, Faith, and Dallas, and her nephew Brandon Tausch and wife April and their children, Maresa and Dalton. Ginger had a great love for the Lord, her family, her beloved cats, music and poetry. She will be greatly missed.SERVICESVisitation will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 beginning at 11:00am, with a Chapel Service at 12:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park North. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.
Published in Express-News on May 22, 2020.