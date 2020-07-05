1/2
GISELA HENNY FIELDS
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GISELA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gisela Henny Fields (neé Schmid), longtime resident of San Antonio, crossed the threshold from this life to the next to be with her Heavenly Father on June 28th, 2020 while at home with her beloved husband of 46 years, Colonel Robert (Bob) Ernest Fields.

Gisela was born January 7, 1940 in Mannheim, Germany and is preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Henny Schmid, brothers Guenther and Matthias, first husband Charles Ladd and daughter-in-law, Marsha Fields.

In 1963, Gisela immigrated to the U.S. She lived in Memphis, Houston and then San Antonio where she met the love of her life, Bob whom she married in 1975 after a whirlwind romance. Gisela and Bob were avid world travelers who spent months each year returning to favorite countries, especially Mexico and loved discovering new places. Gisela had many interests that included crafting, sewing, nature watching, cooking, gardening, playing cards and puzzles. Gisela was known by family and friends as being gracious, humble, kind, witty, and generous. An active member of the Church of The Resurrection for years, she was especially involved in Vacation Bible School where she created loving memories with her children, grand-children and parishioner friends. She doted on and supported her son Jeremy in his architectural endeavors. Gisela's New Year's Parties were a much anticipated and loved family tradition. Her German pretzel rolls, and hand-crafted ornaments were delightful, cherished treasures by all who received them. She gave unselfishly of her many talents and time. Gisela is survived by her sister Doris Harvey and her son: Jeremy Kent Fields and his wife Heather Weiler.

Her large extended family includes her step-sons whom she considered her own; Robert Eric Fields; Mark Alan Fields; Brent Edward Fields and his wife Dana Warren-Fields; and Jeffrey Scott Fields.

Gisela is also survived by her grandchildren; Matthew Eric Fields, Tyler Robert Fields, Jennifer Nicole Fields, Joshua Levi Fields, Jeremy Fisher, Nikki Rosinbaum, Lauren Avery Warren-Fields, Alexandra Elizabeth Hatcher, Steven Russell Fields, Christopher Scott Fields, and Michael Adam Fields plus many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

All Funeral Arrangements will be in Bexar County so please observe PPE and current physical distancing guidelines.

Visitation: Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. will be at Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough Avenue.

Memorial Funeral Service: Friday, July 10, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at The Church of the Resurrection, 5909 Walzem Rd. Due to restricted allowable attendance at the Church, the service will be live streamed for those wishing to attend remotely.

Please email Porter Loring Funeral Home at plobitsm@porterloring.com for viewing instructions.

Interment: Immediately following service will be at Fort Sam Houston with closest family and friends in attendance.

Gisela's family wish to extend many thanks to all those who have already expressed their condolences. She was and will continue to be deeply loved and truly missed.

You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Service
11:30 PM
Resurrection Episcola Church
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Interment
01:15 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 4, 2020
My prayers go out to Bob, and all of the Fields family at this difficult time. May the father heal all of your broken hearts. Gisela was a very special person, and I'm glad that I got to know her, and to attend one of those spectacular, special, New Years parties. I love you all, family.
James Bailey
Family Friend
July 4, 2020
As next-door neighbors to Bob and Gisela, we have enjoyed their friendship for many years. I particularly enjoyed talking to Gisela over the fence as she worked in her beautiful back yard. The little cakes she baked at Christmas were really excellent. She really was a sweet lady and we enjoyed her as a neighbor. Our condolences to the Fields extended family. Don and Peggy Wilkinson
Donald Wilkinson
Neighbor
July 4, 2020
Our deepest sympathy for Bob and family members on Gisela's passing. We have been blessed with her presence and enjoyment of life. As neighbors at the Army Residence Community for the last 6+ years, she added so much happiness every time we were together. There was never any doubt of her love of life and people. I also was honored with periodically receiving a delicious loaf of her homemade nut bread! She and Bob welcomed us in their beautiful home and to enjoy a glass of wine. Gisela will be missed and long remembered. God Bless.
Jack and Terri Leonhardt
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved