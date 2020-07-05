Gisela Henny Fields (neé Schmid), longtime resident of San Antonio, crossed the threshold from this life to the next to be with her Heavenly Father on June 28th, 2020 while at home with her beloved husband of 46 years, Colonel Robert (Bob) Ernest Fields.

Gisela was born January 7, 1940 in Mannheim, Germany and is preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Henny Schmid, brothers Guenther and Matthias, first husband Charles Ladd and daughter-in-law, Marsha Fields.

In 1963, Gisela immigrated to the U.S. She lived in Memphis, Houston and then San Antonio where she met the love of her life, Bob whom she married in 1975 after a whirlwind romance. Gisela and Bob were avid world travelers who spent months each year returning to favorite countries, especially Mexico and loved discovering new places. Gisela had many interests that included crafting, sewing, nature watching, cooking, gardening, playing cards and puzzles. Gisela was known by family and friends as being gracious, humble, kind, witty, and generous. An active member of the Church of The Resurrection for years, she was especially involved in Vacation Bible School where she created loving memories with her children, grand-children and parishioner friends. She doted on and supported her son Jeremy in his architectural endeavors. Gisela's New Year's Parties were a much anticipated and loved family tradition. Her German pretzel rolls, and hand-crafted ornaments were delightful, cherished treasures by all who received them. She gave unselfishly of her many talents and time. Gisela is survived by her sister Doris Harvey and her son: Jeremy Kent Fields and his wife Heather Weiler.

Her large extended family includes her step-sons whom she considered her own; Robert Eric Fields; Mark Alan Fields; Brent Edward Fields and his wife Dana Warren-Fields; and Jeffrey Scott Fields.

Gisela is also survived by her grandchildren; Matthew Eric Fields, Tyler Robert Fields, Jennifer Nicole Fields, Joshua Levi Fields, Jeremy Fisher, Nikki Rosinbaum, Lauren Avery Warren-Fields, Alexandra Elizabeth Hatcher, Steven Russell Fields, Christopher Scott Fields, and Michael Adam Fields plus many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

All Funeral Arrangements will be in Bexar County so please observe PPE and current physical distancing guidelines.

Visitation: Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. will be at Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough Avenue.

Memorial Funeral Service: Friday, July 10, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at The Church of the Resurrection, 5909 Walzem Rd. Due to restricted allowable attendance at the Church, the service will be live streamed for those wishing to attend remotely.

Please email Porter Loring Funeral Home at plobitsm@porterloring.com for viewing instructions.

Interment: Immediately following service will be at Fort Sam Houston with closest family and friends in attendance.

Gisela's family wish to extend many thanks to all those who have already expressed their condolences. She was and will continue to be deeply loved and truly missed.

