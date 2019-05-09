|
7/30/1930 - 5/4/2019
Brandy Hamman passed away on Saturday, May 4 in San Antonio, TX at the age of 88. She is proceeded in death by parents Wesley and Esther Brandenberger; husband, Bill Hamman; brother, Franklin Brandenberger; and sister, Imogene Loftin.
She is survived by sister, Florence Smith and husband Danny, of Mason, TX. Left with incredible memories are sons and daughter in laws, Brad & Annette Hamman of Lafayette, LA and Steve & Linda Hamman of San Antonio. Grandchildren include Ryan Hamman and wife Bailey, Lindsey Mhire and husband Kyle, Cory Hamman and wife Taylor, Matthew Hamman, and Chad Hamman. Great-grandchildren are Jackson Mhire and Campbell Lane Hamman.
She also leaves behind former daughter-in-law and friend, Luann Cohen and husband Dan.
Gladys Brandenberger was born and raised on a ranch in Mason County, Texas in the small community of Hilda. Other than her family, nothing was a greater source of pride than being from Mason. After high school she attended nurse's training in San Antonio, received her R.N., and began a nursing career that spanned five decades. While she excelled at nursing and being a great mother to two boys, she really shined as "Nana" to her grandchildren and great-grand children. Brandy attended hundreds of Robert E. Lee High School athletic events, never wavered in her support for the Texas Longhorns, and remem- bered every friend/ relative's birthday. Although she battled memory issues in her later years, her zest for life and love of laughter never waned.
The family would like to acknow- ledge and thank Brookdale Oakwell Farms for the true love and care they have showed Brandy for several years.
We were blessed to have them be part of her family. We thank River City Hospice for their kind care as well. A very special thank you to Brenda Sanchez for her kindness toward Brandy and loving care.
A memorial service will be held May 17, 2019 at the Coker United Methodist Church in San Antonio, TX at 12:00pm.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 18 at the Hilda Methodist Church cemetery at 11:00 am.
Published in Express-News on May 9, 2019