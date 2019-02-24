Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:15 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Luke Catholic Church.
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Rios
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys De La Rosa Rios


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gladys De La Rosa Rios Obituary
JANUARY 8, 1930 - FEBRUARY 16, 2019
Gladys De La Rosa Rios of San Antonio went to be with the Lord, preceded in death by her husband, Frank Rios, Sr. and is survived by her children, Dorothy, Katherine, Madeline, Frank Jr., Belinda, Cynthia and Yvonne.
SERVICES
A Rosary will begin at 7:00 P.M. on Wed. Feb. 27, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North; procession will depart Funeral Home at 12:15 P.M. on Thurs Feb. 28, 2019 for Mass at 1:00 P.M. at St. Luke Catholic Church. The Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory may be made to The National ~https://www.alz.org/. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Download Now