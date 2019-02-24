|
JANUARY 8, 1930 - FEBRUARY 16, 2019
Gladys De La Rosa Rios of San Antonio went to be with the Lord, preceded in death by her husband, Frank Rios, Sr. and is survived by her children, Dorothy, Katherine, Madeline, Frank Jr., Belinda, Cynthia and Yvonne.
SERVICES
A Rosary will begin at 7:00 P.M. on Wed. Feb. 27, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North; procession will depart Funeral Home at 12:15 P.M. on Thurs Feb. 28, 2019 for Mass at 1:00 P.M. at St. Luke Catholic Church. The Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory may be made to The National ~https://www.alz.org/. Arrangements with
