Gladys Gossett "Sue" Howard
1934 - 2020
Gladys "Sue" Gossett Howard, age 85, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born December 8, 1934, the daughter of Edith and Clyde Slate. Sue spent her early years in the Pharr/McAllen, Texas area. She later lived in Evergreen Colorado, Benbrook Texas and eventually settled in San Antonio.

Sue was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, and neighbor as she always put others before herself. She was very generous and touched many lives with her presence. Sue truly loved spending time with her family and friends. Her passion was tending to her yard and flowers. Her sense of humor left an impression on anyone that was lucky enough to have known her. That was with her until the end. Above all, she was deeply loved by her family. Mom / Sue will be dearly missed, but forever in all of our hearts.

She is survived by her son, Ronald Scott Gossett and his wife Judy, and her daughter, Debbie Gossett Roberts, and her special companion, William H. Ford, grandson, Dustin Roberts, two great grandchildren Madison and Summer, and many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents Edith and Clyde Slate, her brothers, Don, Richard and David Slate, her sister Molly Ann Polvado, and her former husband, Gary D. Gossett.

The family wishes to thank the amazing staff at the Laurels at Stone Oak for their thoughtful attention, care and understanding during the final chapter of her life. In addition, the family would also like to thank Compassus Hospice for their assistance, knowledge and support as well. Scott and Debbie would like to thank John and Barbara Holt, Sue Needham, Dennis and Martha Nordley, and all of her amazing neighbors for being special friends and family to their mom. They were all very special to her.

Due to the current circumstances, the family wishes to delay the memorial service until a later date. An announcement of a service will be provided when appropriate.

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
